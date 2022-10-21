IndiGG Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $65,397.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

