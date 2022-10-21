Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.93.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.77. 2,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.33.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -161.76%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
