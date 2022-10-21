Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Set at C$23.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of INE opened at C$14.59 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.14.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -757.89%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

