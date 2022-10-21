Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.52

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and traded as low as $4.24. Inpixon shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 395,385 shares.
Inpixon Trading Down 9.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.35.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 34.17% and a negative net margin of 565.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inpixon
Inpixon Company Profile
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.
