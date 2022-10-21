Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,240.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.30.
  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.
  • On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.
  • On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

PINE stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $201.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

