Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,240.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.30.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

PINE stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $201.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

