Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $34,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,717.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.30.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,650. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 740.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

