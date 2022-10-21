Insider Buying: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Purchases 187 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) EVP Darryl Schmidt purchased 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.17 per share, with a total value of $17,235.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,685.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darryl Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Darryl Schmidt purchased 210 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $19,158.30.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BANF stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.10. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

