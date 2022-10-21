Insider Buying: Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY – Get Rating) insider Monique Cairns bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$14,660.00 ($10,251.75).

The company has a current ratio of 53.47, a quick ratio of 53.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 954.62.

Harmoney Corp Limited provides online unsecured personal loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company's personal loans are used for various purposes, including debt consolidation, home improvement, wedding, car, holiday, education, business, and medical expenses. It distributes its loan products through Stellare, a digital lending platform.

