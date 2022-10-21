Insider Buying: Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Insider Purchases A$30,125.00 in Stock

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Rating) insider Jim Hassell purchased 25,000 shares of Infomedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,125.00 ($21,066.43).
Infomedia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.27.
Infomedia Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Infomedia’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Infomedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.
About Infomedia
Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge for collision parts ordering; Microcat Market for mechanical parts ordering; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool; and Microcat EPC Origins.
