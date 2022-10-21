Insider Buying: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) Director Debra K. Liebert bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $21,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIST traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 487,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,787. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.41.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
