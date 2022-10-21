Insider Buying: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) Director Debra K. Liebert bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $21,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 487,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,787. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 69,439 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Articles

