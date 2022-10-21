Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 29,548 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.33. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

