Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $313,600.00 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 350 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $8,575.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12.

KnowBe4 Trading Down 0.1 %

KNBE opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.30, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

