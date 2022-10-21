Insider Selling: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £14,622.40 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 39,520 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £14,622.40 ($17,668.44).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 120,812 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £44,700.44 ($54,012.13).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Thomas Spain purchased 13,646 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,277.16 ($7,584.78).

On Friday, August 12th, Thomas Spain purchased 20,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($9,424.84).

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Thomas Spain purchased 45,364 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £17,691.96 ($21,377.43).

Staffline Group Price Performance

Shares of STAF opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £60.51 million and a PE ratio of 1,825.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.96. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.87 ($0.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.