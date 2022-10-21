Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Cowen

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 181.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Insmed to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INSM opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. Insmed’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 8,961.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 794,864 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.