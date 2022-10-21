Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$344.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.97 million. Integer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.57-$3.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Integer Trading Down 0.0 %

ITGR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.46. 3,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,209. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $95.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 72.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Integer by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Integer by 59.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

