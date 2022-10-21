Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Gap Down to $78.25

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.25, but opened at $74.64. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $74.64, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,505 shares of company stock worth $1,092,801 over the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $641,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 389,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 644,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

