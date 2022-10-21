Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,510,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,847,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $1,174,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,135,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,132,600.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after purchasing an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 332,931 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,135,000 after purchasing an additional 268,408 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,410,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,585,000 after purchasing an additional 64,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

