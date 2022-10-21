International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.5% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.02. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.