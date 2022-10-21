International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03, RTT News reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.02.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 260.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.