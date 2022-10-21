International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03, RTT News reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $128.30 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

