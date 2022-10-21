International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Evercore ISI

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an inline rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.02. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 55.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

