International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

