Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $212.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.96. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

