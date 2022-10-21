InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) versus Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Critical Review

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InvenTrust Properties and Digital Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 Digital Realty Trust 1 3 8 1 2.69

InvenTrust Properties currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.70%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.50%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 124.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust pays out 107.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Digital Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $211.98 million 7.11 -$5.36 million $0.66 33.88 Digital Realty Trust $4.43 billion 6.17 $1.71 billion $4.56 20.85

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. Digital Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 19.64% 2.76% 1.92% Digital Realty Trust 29.68% 7.85% 3.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats InvenTrust Properties on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.