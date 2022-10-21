Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 534.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PCEF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.50. 123,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,979. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

