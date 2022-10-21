Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.19 and last traded at $105.97. Approximately 72,309 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 15,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.58.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.32.

