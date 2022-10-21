Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.47. 87,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

