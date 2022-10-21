Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

