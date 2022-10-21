Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 21st (ALIZY, ANFGF, ARZGY, ASML, BHP, BOIRF, DBOEY, EDVMF, FNLPF, GMDMF)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 21st:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €214.00 ($218.37) to €205.00 ($209.18). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,350 ($16.31) to GBX 1,275 ($15.41).

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61).

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19).

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10).

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00).

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 825 ($9.97).

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 45 ($0.54).

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.21).

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.38).

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,490 ($18.00) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52).

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87).

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 270 ($3.26).

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,150 ($38.06) to GBX 3,165 ($38.24).

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from 100.00 to 90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39).

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96).

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from CHF 165 to CHF 160. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 193 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.05).

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.90 ($3.98). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.