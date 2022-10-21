Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 21st (ALIZY, ANFGF, ARZGY, ASML, BHP, BOIRF, DBOEY, EDVMF, FNLPF, GMDMF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 21st:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from €214.00 ($218.37) to €205.00 ($209.18). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,350 ($16.31) to GBX 1,275 ($15.41).

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61).

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19).

Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10).

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00).

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 825 ($9.97).

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 45 ($0.54).

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.21).

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.38).

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,490 ($18.00) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52).

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87).

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 270 ($3.26).

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,150 ($38.06) to GBX 3,165 ($38.24).

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from 100.00 to 90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39).

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96).

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from CHF 165 to CHF 160. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 193 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.05).

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.90 ($3.98). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

