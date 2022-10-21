Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/19/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/12/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $129.00 to $123.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

