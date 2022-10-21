Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 121038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Ion Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$9.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10.

Ion Energy Company Profile

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

