IOTA Market Cap Achieves $690.51 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $690.51 million and $8.07 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00020420 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.