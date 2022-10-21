IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $678.69 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $678.69 million and $8.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000176 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

