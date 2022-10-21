IPVERSE Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $110,269.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,336.79 or 0.27826032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010868 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

