Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of IRDM stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Insider Activity at Iridium Communications
In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
