Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.