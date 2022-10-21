iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,628,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 694.7% in the first quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 1,280,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 620,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,515. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.