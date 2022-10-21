iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,886 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,459,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 35,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,157. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52.

