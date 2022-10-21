iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Acquired by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.9% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,788.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 361,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IAGG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,647 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

