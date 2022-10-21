iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 531.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,241 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 148,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AGG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

