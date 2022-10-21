iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,357 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32.

