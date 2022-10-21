iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 155,889 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 139% compared to the typical daily volume of 65,320 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after buying an additional 4,105,226 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,549,000 after buying an additional 1,806,276 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,530,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,736,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

LQD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.22. 1,075,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,734,676. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.10 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

