iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

