iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.18

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 343971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

