iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,010,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,104,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.43. 2,509,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,497,380. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.