iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,230. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.