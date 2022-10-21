iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,475 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,217,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

EWQ opened at $28.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

