iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.52

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 42940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

