iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Holdings Decreased by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF makes up about 2.5% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,878,000 after buying an additional 2,153,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,984,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,174,000 after buying an additional 101,671 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,245,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,230,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Stock Performance

KSA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.13. 19,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,923. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.