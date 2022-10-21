iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,890 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06.

