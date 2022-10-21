iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after acquiring an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 308.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 204,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $212.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

